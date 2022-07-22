ABB : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

This Form 6-K consists of the following:
1.Press release issued by ABB Ltd dated July 22, 2022, titled "Notice of ABB's Extraordinary General Meeting on September 7, 2022".
The Press release contained in Item 1 above of this Form 6-K makes reference to the inclusion of the EGM invitation, however the invitation is not included in this Form 6-K but can be found at go.abb/egm
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, JULY 22, 2022
Notice of ABB's Extraordinary General Meeting on September 7, 2022
ABB today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in relation to the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging business, which will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The invitation can be found attached and at go.abb/egm.
The EGM will be broadcast live under go.abb/egm, starting at 10:30 am and will be conducted primarily in German. Translation into English will be available.
The voting results will be published on go.abb/egm shortly after the EGM.
