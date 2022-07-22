ABB : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

The Press release contained in Item 1 above of this Form 6-K makes reference to the inclusion of the EGM invitation, however the invitation is not included in this Form 6-K but can be found at go.abb/egm

-

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, JULY 22, 2022

Notice of ABB's Extraordinary General Meeting on September 7, 2022

ABB today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in relation to the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging business, which will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The invitation can be found attached and at go.abb/egm.

The EGM will be broadcast live under go.abb/egm, starting at 10:30 am and will be conducted primarily in German. Translation into English will be available.

The voting results will be published on go.abb/egm shortly after the EGM.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

- For more information please contact: Media Relations Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Investor Relations Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com ABB Ltd Affolternstrasse 44 8050 Zurich Switzerland