  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  ABB Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -  02/22 05:27:24 am
30.49 CHF   -1.41%
05:12aABB : Dividend Access Facility 2022
PU
02:52aTHE NEED FOR SPEED : ABB helps to develop data centers between 30 and 50 percent faster
PU
02/25ABB : report 2021
PU
ABB : Dividend Access Facility 2022

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
Such shareholders can apply to take part in the Dividend Access Facility (DAF) starting on February 28, through March 15, 2022. Current shareholders who participated in ABB's DAF in 2021 will be registered automatically for the DAF in 2022.

Assuming that shareholders approve the dividend at ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022, the dividend under the DAF is expected to be paid on April 1, 2022.

The dividend will be paid in Swedish kronor through Euroclear Sweden and will correspond to the dividend that ABB Ltd pays in Swiss francs (the CHF/SEK exchange rate for the dividend will be determined on March 25, 2022). The dividend will be taxed according to the relevant Swedish tax rules valid for each person or entity.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at www.abb.se/aktie or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8-518 01 555.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 524 M - -
Net income 2022 2 795 M - -
Net Debt 2022 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 65 023 M 65 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 104 400
Free-Float -
