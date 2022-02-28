ABB : Dividend Access Facility 2022

Such shareholders can apply to take part in the Dividend Access Facility (DAF) starting on February 28, through March 15, 2022. Current shareholders who participated in ABB's DAF in 2021 will be registered automatically for the DAF in 2022.

Assuming that shareholders approve the dividend at ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022, the dividend under the DAF is expected to be paid on April 1, 2022.

The dividend will be paid in Swedish kronor through Euroclear Sweden and will correspond to the dividend that ABB Ltd pays in Swiss francs (the CHF/SEK exchange rate for the dividend will be determined on March 25, 2022). The dividend will be taxed according to the relevant Swedish tax rules valid for each person or entity.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at www.abb.se/aktie or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8-518 01 555.

