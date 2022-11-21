Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  ABB Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-11-21 am EST
29.33 CHF   +0.15%
02:55aABB E-Mobility Raises $200 Million in Pre-IPO Private Placement
DJ
02:27aABB raises $209 million from placing shares in its e-vehicle charging business
RE
02:26aABB Unit Raises $209 Million via Pre-IPO Share Sale
MT
ABB E-Mobility Raises $200 Million in Pre-IPO Private Placement

11/21/2022 | 02:55am EST
By Pierre Bertrand


ABB Ltd. said Monday that its e-mobility unit has raised around 200 million Swiss francs ($209 million) through newly-issued shares to new minority investors ahead of its planned initial public offering.

The placement includes the participation of Interogo Holding, Moyreal Holding and E-mobility Chairman Michael Halbherr, the Swiss technology company said.

ABB said that it now holds approximately 92% of ABB E-mobility shares and that the unit will use the funds for its growth strategy.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 0255ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 256 M - -
Net income 2022 2 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 57 718 M 57 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 106 380
Free-Float 82,8%
