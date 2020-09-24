ABB : GESCO to optimize engine performance across their fleet with ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT

GESCO to optimize engine performance across their fleet with ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT
Press release
| Baden, Switzerland
| 2020-09-24
The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GESCO) is to install ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT engine performance monitoring and diagnostic software across its fleet of 46 tankers and bulk carriers. The development, marking the first time that India's largest private ship owners have rolled out fleetwide engine monitoring software, follows a successful trial on two vessels.
