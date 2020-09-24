Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : GESCO to optimize engine performance across their fleet with ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT

09/24/2020 | 04:15am EDT
GESCO to optimize engine performance across their fleet with ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT Press release | Baden, Switzerland | 2020-09-24

The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GESCO) is to install ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT engine performance monitoring and diagnostic software across its fleet of 46 tankers and bulk carriers. The development, marking the first time that India's largest private ship owners have rolled out fleetwide engine monitoring software, follows a successful trial on two vessels.

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 196 M - -
Net income 2020 5 932 M - -
Net Debt 2020 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 53 673 M 53 731 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,94 $
Last Close Price 25,14 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-0.56%53 731
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.23%10 191
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-21.08%3 158
ABB INDIA LIMITED-31.06%2 550
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION104.02%2 020
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.14.89%2 008
