ABB : Gets $150 Million Order to Power Fincantieri Ships

By Giulia Petroni

ABB Ltd. said Tuesday that it has secured an order of around $150 million to power five vessels built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA.

The Swiss engineering company said the cruise ships will be powered with the Azipod propulsion system, which increases operational efficiency and reduces fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to conventional systems. The total propulsion power will be of 178 megawatts.

The vessels will enter service between 2023 and 2026, according to ABB.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-20 0443ET