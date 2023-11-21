By Pierre Bertrand

ABB said it has signed for a loan from the European Investment Bank to support its electrification business research and development.

The Switzerland-based technology company said Tuesday that it will use the 500 million euro ($547 million) loan toward its next-generation electrical-distribution solutions.

These solutions will include circuit breakers and technology that enhances building efficiency and automation, ABB said in a statement.

The funding will support research and development projects in several European countries including Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland and Switzerland, the company said.

