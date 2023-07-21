ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
Today at 06:38 am
Deutsche Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at CHF 32.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:54:08 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.10 CHF
|+1.50%
|+3.20%
|+25.41%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+25.52%
|74 217 M $
|+27.86%
|15 776 M $
|+56.73%
|10 859 M $
|+2.84%
|8 981 M $
|+14.09%
|8 809 M $
|+50.96%
|7 673 M $
|-21.16%
|7 244 M $
|+16.49%
|3 836 M $
|-9.05%
|3 627 M $
|+92.01%
|3 582 M $