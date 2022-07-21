Log in
ABBN
CH0012221716
ABB LTD
(ABBN)
07:04 2022-07-21 am EDT
27.74
CHF
+1.54%
06:57a
ABB LTD
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:55a
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:28a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Weaken as Draghi -2-
DJ
ABB LTD : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
07/21/2022 | 06:57am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at CHF 37.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ABB LTD
06:57a
ABB LTD
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:55a
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:28a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Weaken as Draghi -2-
DJ
05:20a
ABB Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Maintains FY2022 Guidance
MT
05:01a
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: July 14, 2022 - July 20, 2022
AQ
04:20a
ABB expects inflation to decline as commodity prices ease
RE
03:24a
Italian shares lead slump in Europe as Draghi resigns
RE
01:34a
Q2-2022-RESULTS
: financial information - English
PU
01:24a
ABB Misses Expectations on Supply-Chain Woes, Exchange-Rate Impacts
DJ
01:09a
Swiss Group ABB to Exit Russia, Flags Q3 Cash Flow Impact of $23 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
06:57a
ABB LTD
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:55a
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/20
ABB LTD
: RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
29 804 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 611 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 749 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
21,0x
Yield 2022
3,15%
Capitalization
53 186 M
53 186 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,91x
EV / Sales 2023
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
104 720
Free-Float
80,1%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
28,09 $
Average target price
33,29 $
Spread / Average Target
18,5%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren
Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila
Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser
Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg
Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD
-22.29%
53 186
SIEMENS LIMITED
13.70%
11 914
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
-13.45%
9 172
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
-18.94%
8 389
ABB INDIA LIMITED
16.30%
6 885
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
4.55%
3 879
