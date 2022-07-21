Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:04 2022-07-21 am EDT
27.74 CHF   +1.54%
06:57aABB LTD : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:55aABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:28aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Weaken as Draghi -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB LTD : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

07/21/2022 | 06:57am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at CHF 37.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ABB LTD
06:57aABB LTD : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:55aABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:28aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Weaken as Draghi -2-
DJ
05:20aABB Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Maintains FY2022 Guidance
MT
05:01aABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  July 14, 2022 - July 20, 2022
AQ
04:20aABB expects inflation to decline as commodity prices ease
RE
03:24aItalian shares lead slump in Europe as Draghi resigns
RE
01:34aQ2-2022-RESULTS : financial information - English
PU
01:24aABB Misses Expectations on Supply-Chain Woes, Exchange-Rate Impacts
DJ
01:09aSwiss Group ABB to Exit Russia, Flags Q3 Cash Flow Impact of $23 Million
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 804 M - -
Net income 2022 2 611 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 53 186 M 53 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 104 720
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,09 $
Average target price 33,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD-22.29%53 186
SIEMENS LIMITED13.70%11 914
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%9 172
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.94%8 389
ABB INDIA LIMITED16.30%6 885
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED4.55%3 879