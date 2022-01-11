ABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
The future of mobility
Moat
Biomass
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The future of mobility
Moat
Biomass
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
ABB Ltd
News
Summary
ABBN
CH0012221716
ABB LTD
(ABBN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
01/11 04:29:20 am
34.305
CHF
+1.49%
04:11a
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/06
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: December 30, 2021 - January 5, 2022
AQ
01/06
ABB LTD
: Share buyback
CO
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
01/11/2022 | 04:11am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Initially Neutral on the company, JP Morgan's analyst Andreas Willi maintained his recommendation.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ABB LTD
04:11a
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/06
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: December 30, 2021 - January 5, 2022
AQ
01/06
ABB LTD
: Share buyback
CO
01/05
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
2021
European ADRs Trading Slightly Higher Thursday
MT
2021
More than 50,000 Finnish industrial workers threaten to strike over wage dispute
RE
2021
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: December 23, 2021 - December 29, 2021
AQ
2021
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: December 16, 2021 - December 22, 2021
AQ
2021
ABB SHARE BUYBACKS
: December 9, 2021 - December 15, 2021
AQ
2021
ABB
: powers progress for Milan's electric bus network
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
01/05
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
2021
ABB LTD
: Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
2021
ABB LTD
: JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
28 884 M
-
-
Net income 2021
4 235 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 122 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
17,3x
Yield 2021
2,41%
Capitalization
72 606 M
72 787 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,55x
EV / Sales 2022
2,40x
Nbr of Employees
105 000
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart ABB LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
36,45 $
Average target price
37,61 $
Spread / Average Target
3,18%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren
Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila
Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser
Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg
Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD
-3.15%
72 787
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
-8.19%
11 997
SIEMENS LTD
-3.65%
10 907
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
-4.20%
10 402
ABB INDIA LIMITED
1.96%
6 349
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
-8.08%
3 840
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave