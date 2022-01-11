Log in
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/11 04:29:20 am
34.305 CHF   +1.49%
04:11aABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/06ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  December 30, 2021 - January 5, 2022
AQ
01/06ABB LTD : Share buyback
CO
ABB LTD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

01/11/2022 | 04:11am EST
Initially Neutral on the company, JP Morgan's analyst Andreas Willi maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 884 M - -
Net income 2021 4 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 72 606 M 72 787 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 36,45 $
Average target price 37,61 $
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD-3.15%72 787
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.19%11 997
SIEMENS LTD-3.65%10 907
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.20%10 402
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.96%6 349
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.08%3 840