Published: 2024-07-18 11:00:10 CEST
ABB Ltd
Changes in company's own shares
ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks - July 11, 2024 - July 17, 2024

Zurich, Switzerland, july 18, 2024

ABB share buybacks

July 11, 2024 - July 17, 2024

During the period July 11, 2024, to July 17, 2024, ABB repurchased a total of 162,960 shares as part of its share buyback program announced on March 28, 2024.

The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average share price (CHF)

Daily buyback amount
(CHF)

July 11, 2024

44'448

50.8048

2'258'173.13

July 12, 2024

35'512

51.2185

1'818'872.44

July 15, 2024

30'000

52.0947

1'562'840.01

July 16, 2024

24'000

51.5467

1'237'120.01

July 17, 2024

29'000

51.3586

1'489'400.01

All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and
article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.

The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from April 2, 2024, to and including July 17, 2024, is 4,260,251 shares.

-
Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2024

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

Appendix

Detailed individual transaction information:

All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE)

