ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks - July 18, 2024 - July 24, 2024
Zurich, Switzerland, july 25, 2024
ABB share buybacks
July 18, 2024 - July 24, 2024
During the period July 18, 2024, to July 24, 2024, ABB repurchased a total of 194,429 shares as part of its share buyback program announced on March 28, 2024.
The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").
Date
Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted average share price (CHF)
Daily buyback amount
(CHF)
July 18, 2024
18'664
48.2453
900'450.07
July 19, 2024
32'000
48.5092
1'552'294.50
July 22, 2024
47'192
48.7919
2'302'587.30
July 23, 2024
43'573
49.2449
2'145'748.72
July 24, 2024
53'000
48.9689
2'595'350.00
All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.
The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from April 2, 2024, to and including July 24, 2024, is 4,454,680 shares.
For more information please contact:
Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com
ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2024
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com
Appendix
Detailed individual transaction information:
All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE)