Zurich, Switzerland, july 11, 2024

ABB share buybacks

July 4, 2024 - July 10, 2024

During the period July 4, 2024, to July 10, 2024, ABB repurchased a total of 219,810 shares as part of its share buyback program announced on March 28, 2024.

The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (CHF) Daily buyback amount

(CHF) July 4, 2024 56'000 50.6024 2'833'734.85 July 5, 2024 42'000 50.5757 2'124'179.99 July 8, 2024 33'122 50.1762 1'661'936.86 July 9, 2024 56'000 50.3188 2'817'850.73 July 10, 2024 32'688 50.0395 1'635'689.67

All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and

article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.

The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from April 2, 2024, to and including July 10, 2024, is 4,097,291 shares.

For more information please contact: Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland

Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2024

Appendix

Detailed individual transaction information:

All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE)