Zurich, Switzerland, june 27, 2024

ABB share buybacks

June 20, 2024 - June 26, 2024

During the period June 20, 2024, to June 26, 2024, ABB repurchased a total of 217,164 shares as part of its share buyback program announced on March 28, 2024.

The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (CHF) Daily buyback amount

(CHF) June 20, 2024 30'341 51.1727 1'552'630.71 June 21, 2024 43'681 49.8630 2'178'067.54 June 24, 2024 38'577 50.2026 1'936'667.44 June 25, 2024 55'000 49.7508 2'736'291.64 June 26, 2024 49'565 49.7777 2'467'229.77

All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and

article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.

The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from April 2, 2024, to and including June 26, 2024, is 3,680,257 shares.

Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2024

Appendix

Detailed individual transaction information:

All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE)