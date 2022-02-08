ABB : Michael Halbherr appointed Chairman of ABB E-mobility

Michael Halbherr has been appointed Chairman of ABB E-mobility Holding AG, the leader in electric vehicle charging solutions.

Swiss national Halbherr (57) started his career at Boston Consulting Group and has been CEO of mobile maps and navigation pioneer gate5, which was acquired by Nokia. He then became part of Nokia's leadership team, running their Services business unit and then HERE Technologies as a CEO, which was sold later to a consortium of German automotive companies to serve as the foundation for the autonomous driving revolution. He is currently a founder, investor and board member of several start-up technology companies, as well as a Board Member of Vontobel Holding and Zurich Insurance Group of Switzerland.

Michael has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland, and was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the MIT Computer and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, USA, where he worked on supercomputing technologies.

"We are delighted to have Michael joining our exciting E-mobility story as a recognized authority in the mobile technology and automotive industries," said ABB CEO Björn Rosengren. "We are also excited to put in place a new Board of Directors to govern the division in the spirit of an agile and fast-moving independent company."

"I can't wait to work closely with CEO Frank Mühlon and his team in driving future growth aligned with the trends of sustainability mobility and digitalization," said Halbherr.

ABB E-mobility's Board of Directors will include Halbherr and three other independent members, who will be selected in due course. Furthermore, parent company ABB will be represented by three members, namely Tarak Mehta, President Electrification business area, Carolina Granat, Chief Human Resources Officer and Andreas Wenzel, Head of Strategy and M&A.

ABB's E-mobility division will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day at 2:00 pm CET on February 10, 2022, which can be followed on ABB's Investor Relations website. ABB E-mobility's executive team will share insights into its market leading offering, including charging hardware and software, digital services and fleet management solutions, as well as its growth strategy.

