    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-30 am EDT
27.33 CHF   -0.36%
ABB Outlines Accelleron's 2022, Midterm Targets Ahead of Planned Spinoff

08/31/2022 | 02:27am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Accelleron Industries AG's owner, ABB Ltd., on Wednesday laid out the business's full-year 2022 and midterm financial targets ahead of a planned spinoff deal that could see it listed in Switzerland in early October.

ABB said Accelleron, which produces and services turbochargers and its components for engines, expects operational net income roughly at $150 million and to achieve an operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization margin of around 24%.

ABB said that Accelleron expects revenue to grow organically by approximately 6% in 2022 and, barring any unforeseen events, that it intends to pay its first dividend of around $75 million in the first half of next year.

In 2021, Accelleron generated revenue of $756 million with an operating margin of 25%.

ABB, a Swiss-based technology company, said Accelleron intends to grow faster than its competitors and will focus on increasing its market share in its core marine and energy markets.

"Targeted bolt-on acquisitions are planned to be complementary to Accelleron's existing portfolio and will be subject to a disciplined strategic fit and value creation," ABB said.

Looking ahead, ABB said Accelleron foresees a midterm organic revenue compound annual growth rate of between 2% and 4%, with an operational Ebita margin of between 23% and 26%.

ABB in July said that it intends to spin off Accelleron and list the company on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Oct. 3.

The deal is subject to approval by ABB shareholders who are scheduled to meet on Sept. 7.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 0226ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 612 M - -
Net income 2022 2 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 53 194 M 53 194 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 106 380
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,10 $
Average target price 33,41 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD-21.69%53 194
SIEMENS LIMITED20.60%12 684
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-13.29%11 070
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.17%8 714
ABB INDIA LIMITED46.06%8 469
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION15.82%4 995