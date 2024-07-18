By Nina Kienle and Adria Calatayud

ABB reported a rise in second-quarter profit, with its electrification division benefiting from strong demand from data centers, but orders were weaker than expected.

The Swiss industrial-technology company kicked off the reporting season for big European industrial groups. Analysts expect positive demand for data-center electrical equipment, partly thanks to artificial intelligence, and more muted developments elsewhere, against the backdrop of subdued manufacturing activity in Europe and weakness in China.

ABB on Thursday said it experienced particularly strong demand in data centers, which helped its electrification division, but the group's orders overall for the second quarter came in at $8.435 billion, flat on a comparable basis from a year before. Analysts expected quarterly orders to be $8.62 billion, according to consensus estimates compiled by Visible Alpha.

At 0902 GMT, shares in ABB traded 5.7% lower at CHF48.25, but remained up nearly 29% since the start of the year.

The company's results looked generally solid, but perhaps insufficient to hold price levels given the year-to-date rally, Berenberg analysts wrote in a note to clients.

ABB said second-quarter net profit rose to $1.10 billion from $906 million in the prior year, on revenue that grew 4% on a comparable basis to $8.24 billion.

Operational earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization rose 12% on a comparable basis to $1.56 billion, with an expanded margin of 19% compared with 17.5% a year before, the company said. ABB said this was a record margin.

Profit growth was supported by growth in the group's electrification and process automation divisions, which offset declines in its motion and robotics segments.

Analysts expected ABB to report revenue of $8.375 billion, operational Ebita of $1.54 billion and net profit of $1.03 billion, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

For the third quarter, the company expects a sequentially higher growth rate in comparable revenue, with an operational Ebita margin of about 18.5% or slightly below.

ABB continues to expect comparable revenue growth of about 5% and an operational Ebita margin around 18% for the year as a whole.

