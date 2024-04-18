Stock ABBN ABB LTD
ABB Ltd

Equities

ABBN

CH0012221716

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 09:58:47 2024-04-18 am EDT
44.15 CHF +5.82% +4.44% +17.94%
03:46pm ABB : Q1 margin drives a guidance revision, short-cycle and Chinese revival possible in H2 24 Alphavalue
10:07am ABB LTD : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
Company Profile

ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (67.2%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems; - automation systems (30.6%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems; - other (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.9%), China (13.9%), Asia/Middle East/Africa (15.8%), the United States (25.6%) and Americas (8.8%).
Calendar
01:00am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
