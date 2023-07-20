  1. Markets
Security ABBN

ABB LTD

Equities ABBN CH0012221716

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:56:02 2023-07-20 am EDT Intraday chart for ABB Ltd 5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.65 CHF +3.59% +1.56% +23.09%
12:47pm ABB to Target Up to 10 Acquisitions Each Year, CEO Says MT
12:40pm ABB LTD : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD

ABB : Q2 builds on strong start to 2023; profitability target lifted

Today at 10:46 am

Latest news about ABB Ltd

ABB to Target Up to 10 Acquisitions Each Year, CEO Says MT
ABB LTD : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD
Tesla, ABB, TSMC get Q2 earnings off to downbeat start RE
ABB seeing some customers shift investments away from China RE
Babcock profit hit by contract; new CEO at IDS AN
ABB Posts Higher H1 Net Income, Revenue MT
ABB Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 CI
Tranche Update on ABB Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2023. CI
ABB Books Ninth Order from Toyo Engineering for Distributed Control System MT
ABB LTD : UBS remains its Buy rating MD
ABB LTD : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD
ABB LTD : Berenberg remains Neutral MD
ABB LTD : RBC reiterates its Buy rating MD
ABB LTD : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays MD
Switzerland’s ABB Sells Power Conversion Business for $505 Million MT
ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating MD
ABB Teams Up with Microsoft to Integrate Generative AI into Industrial Digital Systems MT
ABB LTD : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating MD
AcBel Polytech Inc. acquired GE Power Electronics, Inc. from ABB Ltd for $505 million. CI
EV charging firms oppose Texas' 'premature' plan to mandate Tesla standard -letter RE
ArcelorMittal JV Picks ABB for Steel Mill Automation Contract in India MT
ABB LTD : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies MD
ABB Invests USD1 Million in New Digital Solutions and Training Centre in Singapore CI
ABB Wins Contract to Deliver Sectional Drive Systems for Stora Enso's Finnish Mill MT
EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard RE

Chart ABB Ltd

Chart ABB Ltd
Company Profile

ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (68.5%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems; - automation systems (31.2%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems; - other (0.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.9%), China (15.9%), Asia/Middle East/Africa (16.6%), the United States (23.9%) and Americas (8.7%).
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ABB Ltd

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
38.92USD
Average target price
39.12USD
Spread / Average Target
+0.51%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Electrical Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD
Chart Analysis ABB Ltd
+22.67% 74 826 M $
SIEMENS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Siemens Limited
+28.62% 16 106 M $
ABB INDIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis ABB India Limited
+67.62% 11 617 M $
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
+3.41% 9 080 M $
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.
+14.74% 8 939 M $
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Chart Analysis CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
+52.53% 7 770 M $
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.
-21.29% 7 374 M $
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD
Chart Analysis China XD Electric Co., Ltd
+19.09% 3 894 M $
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Bloom Energy Corporation
-8.94% 3 706 M $
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
+86.93% 3 488 M $
Other Heavy Electrical Equipment
