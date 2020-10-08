ABB : Robots Used for Coronavirus Testing in Singapore

By Joshua Kirby

ABB Ltd. said Thursday that its robots are being used as part of Singapore's coronavirus-testing system.

The Swiss engineering company said its robots are being used as part of the city-state's Rapid Automated Volume Enhancer testing system, which automates some of the manual steps usual to sample processing. Two sets of the system can process an "industry-topping" volume of close to 4,000 samples a day, according to ABB.

"RAVE also reduces test contamination and infection risks for laboratory workers," the company said.

ABB said it supplied four IRB 910 SCARA units used in piloting the system, and has since received an order for a further 14 robot units to be used in the system.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com