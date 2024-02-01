Stock ABBN ABB LTD
ABB Ltd

Equities

ABBN

CH0012221716

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:22:28 2024-02-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
37.52 CHF +2.26% Intraday chart for ABB Ltd +2.38% +0.40%
03:02pm ABB : Straightforward Q4, 2024 revenue guidance affirms peer messaging Alphavalue
11:57am ABB LTD : RBC remains Neutral ZD
Latest news about ABB Ltd

ABB : Straightforward Q4, 2024 revenue guidance affirms peer messaging Alphavalue
ABB LTD : RBC remains Neutral ZD
ABB LTD : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
ABB LTD : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
ABB LTD : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
ABB: targets sales growth of around 5% in 2024 CF
ABB Results Hit Targets, Expects Positive Performance in 2024 -- Update DJ
ABB Results Hit Targets, Expects Positive Performance in 2024 DJ
ABB Posts Surge in FY23 Attributable Net Income, Revenue MT
ABB targets 5% sales growth in 2024 despite geopolitical uncertainties RE
ABB Vice Chair to Step Down MT
ABB Announces Not Stand for Re-Election of Board of Directors CI
ABB Begins Construction of New Calibration Hall in US MT
ABB: builds calibration hall in Oklahoma CF
Hill & Smith promotes Javvi to COO in "natural next step" AN
ABB: contract to sell drives to SMS Group CF
ABB: long-term partnership with NCLH CF
ABB, Norwegian Cruise Expand Partnership, Sign 10-year Fleet Services Deal MT
ABB: acquisition of Swiss start-up Sevensense CF
ABB LTD : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
ABB: completes acquisition of DTN Shipping CF
Xiao-I and ABB Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Industrial Digital Intelligence Advancement with Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model CI
ABB: 1st electric dump truck prototype with Hitachi CF
ABB to Buy DTN Europe, DTN Philippines' Shipping Portfolios MT
ABB: two acquisitions in the shipping sector CF

Company Profile

ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (68.5%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems; - automation systems (31.2%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems; - other (0.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.9%), China (15.9%), Asia/Middle East/Africa (16.6%), the United States (23.9%) and Americas (8.7%).
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for ABB Ltd

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
42.67 USD
Average target price
42.53 USD
Spread / Average Target
-0.32%
Sector Other Heavy Electrical Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
ABB LTD Stock ABB Ltd
+0.56% 78 581 M $
SIEMENS LIMITED Stock Siemens Limited
+1.99% 17 757 M $
ABB INDIA LIMITED Stock ABB India Limited
-3.03% 11 922 M $
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED Stock CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
+0.52% 8 618 M $
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
-11.04% 7 609 M $
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD. Stock Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.
-2.89% 7 433 M $
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.
-13.00% 5 389 M $
FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
+35.78% 3 713 M $
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD Stock China XD Electric Co., Ltd
+3.45% 3 666 M $
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD. Stock TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
-1.60% 3 112 M $
Other Heavy Electrical Equipment
