UBS maintains its neutral rating on the ABB stock with a target price of €54 ahead of its Q3 results.



We ended Q3 with results 3% below consensus, but this is largely due to losses in the robotics and components sectors (which have a lower multiple and are being spun off) and electric mobility, which are expected to ease, UBS says.



For Q3 2025, ABB anticipates at least mid-single digit organic revenue growth, with an operating (EBITA) margin that is overall stable year-on-year, while acknowledging the uncertainties in the global environment.



For FY 2025, the company expects a positive book-to-bill ratio, comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and a year-on-year improvement in its operating (EBITA) margin.