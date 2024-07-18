Stock ABBN ABB LTD
ABB Ltd

Equities

ABBN

CH0012221716

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:20:00 2024-07-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.26 CHF -5.70% Intraday chart for ABB Ltd -4.96% +29.44%
05:30pm ABB : Weak Machine Automation outweighs some short-cycle recovery, 2024 targets unchanged Alphavalue
02:45pm ABB LTD : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Company Profile

ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (67.2%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems; - automation systems (30.6%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems; - other (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.9%), China (13.9%), Asia/Middle East/Africa (15.8%), the United States (25.6%) and Americas (8.8%).
Heavy Electrical Equipment
2024-07-17 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for ABB Ltd

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
57.82 USD
Average target price
50.52 USD
Spread / Average Target
-12.64%
Sector Other Heavy Electrical Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
ABB LTD Stock ABB Ltd
+29.44% 107B
SIEMENS LIMITED Stock Siemens Limited
+76.94% 31.82B
ABB INDIA LIMITED Stock ABB India Limited
+68.93% 20.87B
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED Stock CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
+51.69% 13.36B
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD. Stock Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.
+33.65% 9.86B
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.
+28.03% 7.9B
FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
+185.32% 7.62B
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
-9.82% 6.86B
GE T&D INDIA LIMITED Stock GE T&D India Limited
+216.18% 4.98B
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD Stock China XD Electric Co., Ltd
+39.15% 4.78B
Other Heavy Electrical Equipment
