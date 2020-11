By Kim Richters

ABB Ltd. on Monday said that it has received a contract of more than $300 million to provide icebreaking propulsion units to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

The Swiss engineering company said it will supply the Azipod propulsion units to the South Korean ship builder for six newbuild vessels used to transport liquefied natural gas and operate in ice.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 0436ET