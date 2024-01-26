ABB: acquisition of Swiss start-up Sevensense
The acquisition follows ABB's minority investment in Sevensense, which joined the company's innovation ecosystem in 2021, the same year ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics.
Following pilot projects in the automotive and logistics sectors, ABB will integrate Sevensense's technology into its AMR portfolio.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
ABB says the mobile robot market is expected to reach a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20% by 2026, rising from $5.5 billion to $9.5 billion.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction