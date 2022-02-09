Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : and PACCAR support EV customers with advanced charging solutions for trucks

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • ABB EV charging technology to help electrify one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks
  • PACCAR Parts to provide advanced ABB charging solutions up to 350 kW to service PACCAR fleet operations across North America and Europe
  • Partnership will increase operating efficiency and sustainability for PACCAR's extensive dealer network of 2,265 locations in more than 100 countries

ABB is partnering with PACCAR, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality premium trucks, to provide PACCAR dealers and their customers with a range of advanced charging solutions across its fleet operations in North America and Europe. In the United States alone, medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for approximately 25 percent of the total greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.1

"Pairing ABB, a global leader in fleet electrification, with PACCAR, one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, is a strategic and sustainable partnership that will accelerate e-fleet expansion and adoption as well as reduce carbon and noise emissions in the transportation sector," said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB's E-mobility division. "Like PACCAR, ABB sees tremendous opportunity in electrifying the trucking industry and is committed to delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions for fleet charging."

These innovative electric vehicles have batteries that are powerful enough for Peterbilt, Kenworth, DAF CF Electric and LF Electric truck models that require on-demand fast charging for the short dwell times of their fleet routes. ABB's charging systems help optimize fleet charging with high-power, quick charge breaks or lower power, load-managed overnight charging for longer haul routes and last mile delivery.

"We are pleased to partner with ABB to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers on a global scale," said John Rich, PACCAR Chief Technology Officer. "Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF zero emissions truck models, combined with ABB's market-leading EV charging technology."

Both companies are committed to sustainably serving their customers as well as their own operations. All PACCAR manufacturing locations are ISO 14001 certified, and more than 80 percent are zero-waste-to-landfill, while ABB is progressing toward circular operations as well as carbon neutrality by electrifying its vehicle fleet, sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity, and improving energy efficiency across its sites by 2030.

Notes to editors:

  • As part of the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the US is expected to allocate $7.5 billion to build out the national network of EV chargers and invest over $5 billion in clean transit buses to accelerate EV adoption, reduce air pollution and create jobs. ABB will support the expansion of the country's charging network and help meet the goals of the Act by offering a full range of charging and electrification solutions for cars, trucks, buses, and vans, as well as for ships and railways.
  • To date, ABB has sold more than 680,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; over 30,000 DC fast chargers and 650,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

PACCAR Parts, a division of PACCAR offers electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, which maximize coverage over a full range of Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF electric vehicles, with output power from 20 kilowatts (kW) to 350 kW. Customers can rely on the expertise of PACCAR Parts and its infrastructure partners to tailor EV charger solutions to fit the needs of any size fleet. EV chargers can be purchased from Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF dealers.

1 Fast Facts: U.S. Transportation Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions, 1990-2019 (EPA-420-F-21-076, December 2021)

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABB LTD
08:09aABB : and PACCAR support EV customers with advanced charging solutions for trucks
PU
07:02aABB LTD : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
04:19aABB : introduces new version of ABB Ability™ Performance Optimization for hoists for..
PU
02/08Companies Increase Internet-Of-Things Spending to Increase Sustainability, ABB Study Sa..
MT
02/08ABB LTD : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/08ABB LTD : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02/08New ABB study on industrial transformation unveils critical relationship between digita..
BU
02/08ABB : Michael Halbherr appointed Chairman of ABB E-mobility
PU
02/07ABB : Combining ‘bricks and bytes' for a safer, sustainable future
PU
02/07ABB LTD : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 777 M - -
Net income 2021 4 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 67 982 M 67 982 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 104 420
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,86 $
Average target price 38,96 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD-7.62%67 982
SIEMENS LTD0.10%11 264
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.96%10 846
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.04%9 902
ABB INDIA LIMITED-0.64%6 297
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.84%3 259