  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
03/28 08:32:22 am EDT
31.13 CHF   +0.53%
08:11aABB : appoints Karin Lepasoon as Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer
PU
03/28ABB LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25ABB LTD : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

ABB : appoints Karin Lepasoon as Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

03/28/2022 | 08:11am EDT
ABB announced today that Karin Lepasoon has been appointed Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer and Member of the Executive Committee. She will succeed Theodor Swedjemark, who as previously announced, has decided to leave the company. Lepasoon will assume her position latest on October 1, 2022, and Swedjemark will remain in his role and a member of the Executive Committee until then.

Swedish national, Karin (53), joins ABB from Vattenfall where she serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Group Communications and is a part of the company's Group Executive Management team. Besides this role, she has also served as Head of Global Marketing and Communications at SEB, Director of Sustainability, Communications and HR at Nordic Capital, Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff at Skanska, as well as various other roles in the area of Communications.

Karin holds a Master's Degree in Law (LL.M) from Lund's University in Sweden and a Master's Degree in EU Law from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

"Karin is an experienced leader with important expertise in both the areas of communications and sustainability. I am very pleased to have her join ABB and lead the continued development of our strong brand, reputation and sustainability positioning" said ABB CEO Björn Rosengren.

As of October 1, 2022, the Executive Committee will comprise: Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer; Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer; Tarak Mehta, President Motion; Peter Terwiesch, President Process Automation; Morten Wierod, President Electrification; Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Discrete Automation; Andrea Antonelli, General Counsel & Company Secretary; Carolina Granat, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Karin Lepasoon, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 421 M - -
Net income 2022 2 760 M - -
Net Debt 2022 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 65 351 M 65 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 104 400
Free-Float 82,4%
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,16 $
Average target price 37,79 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
