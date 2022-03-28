ABB : appoints Karin Lepasoon as Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

ABB announced today that Karin Lepasoon has been appointed Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer and Member of the Executive Committee. She will succeed Theodor Swedjemark, who as previously announced, has decided to leave the company. Lepasoon will assume her position latest on October 1, 2022, and Swedjemark will remain in his role and a member of the Executive Committee until then.

Swedish national, Karin (53), joins ABB from Vattenfall where she serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Group Communications and is a part of the company's Group Executive Management team. Besides this role, she has also served as Head of Global Marketing and Communications at SEB, Director of Sustainability, Communications and HR at Nordic Capital, Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff at Skanska, as well as various other roles in the area of Communications.

Karin holds a Master's Degree in Law (LL.M) from Lund's University in Sweden and a Master's Degree in EU Law from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

"Karin is an experienced leader with important expertise in both the areas of communications and sustainability. I am very pleased to have her join ABB and lead the continued development of our strong brand, reputation and sustainability positioning" said ABB CEO Björn Rosengren.

As of October 1, 2022, the Executive Committee will comprise: Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer; Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer; Tarak Mehta, President Motion; Peter Terwiesch, President Process Automation; Morten Wierod, President Electrification; Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Discrete Automation; Andrea Antonelli, General Counsel & Company Secretary; Carolina Granat, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Karin Lepasoon, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com