  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  ABB Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : attracts the highest proportion of “Ground-breaker” students among the World's Most Attractive Employers 2021

10/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
  • ABB with highest proportion of selected engineering students, who are looking for an employer that supports innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship
  • Company again recognized as one of the World's Most Attractive Employers for engineering students, improving compared to 2020, and now ranked #36
  • ABB committed to supporting and championing the next generation of talent which in turn will be the future workforce

The Universum annual global student survey involves hundreds of thousands of students worldwide. Among the engineering students, who listed ABB among their ideal employers, this year, we were found to have attracted the greatest proportion of "ground-breakers".

This newly identified category of students within Universum's data includes those expressing the strongest preference for working within a dynamic team with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship. These young talents are also focused on embracing the latest technologies to create new and exciting products, and lead developments in their chosen field.

ABB has also been recognized once again as one of the World's Most Attractive Employers for engineering students and was ranked #36 in the top 71 list of global employers considered improving its yearly result in the overall ranking compared to 2020.

"We are very proud that ABB is being recognized as employer with the highest proportion of 'ground-breaker' engineering students in the Universum Talent Study and that we are once again one of the World's Most Attractive Employers in 2021," said Carolina Granat, Chief Human Resources Officer at ABB. "As ABB is committed to supporting and championing the next generation of talent who in turn will be the future workforce, I am especially delighted to acknowledge the younger generation's trust in ABB as an employer of choice."

The results of the survey are based on the responses of approximately 221,000 Business, IT and Engineering students from the 10 largest economies in the world (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, the UK and the US). Conducted by Universum - a global thought leader in employer branding with over 30 years of experience - the survey asked students to evaluate employers based on 40 characteristics. The results rank those companies the students find most desirable to work for.

Through ABB's wide-ranging education and training initiatives, including internship opportunities, trainee programs, partnerships with Universities, apprenticeships and engineering scholarships through the Jürgen Dormann Foundation, ABB is striving to make a difference, one student at a time.

ABB is actively involved in university recruiting and attracting and retaining early talents. To foster this exchange the company organizes events and activities for students at its company's sites and at different target universities and is active in sharing both opportunities and real company life insights on social networks.

Interested in bringing your story to ABB? Check out the opportunities and apply here.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
