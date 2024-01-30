ABB: builds calibration hall in Oklahoma

January 30, 2024 at 04:25 am EST Share

ABB announces that it has begun construction of a new 1115 m2 calibration hall near its Bartlesville, Oklahoma plant.



This investment will strengthen the company's calibration capabilities and offer customers high levels of quality and accuracy in ABB's full range of flowmeters. In particular, this will enable ABB to expand its 'Made in America' offering, the company says.



High-precision flowmeter calibration will improve measurement performance, helping industrial customers become more energy and resource efficient.



'With today's groundbreaking, we are well on our way to improving our ability to meet the growing demand for instruments in the North American market,' said Jacques Mulbert, president of ABB Measurement & Analytics. "With this significant investment, we will expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint in the U.S."



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.