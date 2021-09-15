|
ABB : charges ahead with EV energy delivery compliant to the German Eichrecht
ABB charges ahead with EV energy delivery compliant to the German Eichrecht
Global trade press release
| Zürich, Switzerland
| 2021-09-15
Disclaimer
ABB Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
29 469 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
2 580 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
4 275 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|27,6x
|Yield 2021
|2,39%
|
|Capitalization
|
73 930 M
74 029 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,65x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|106 370
|Free-Float
|84,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|
36,85 $
|Average target price
|
36,55 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,82%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ABB LTD
|37.31%
|74 029