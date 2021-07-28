Log in
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB : charges ahead with first CharIN CCS certification for its DC charger portfolio

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
ABB charges ahead with first CharIN CCS certification for its DC charger portfolio Global trade press release | Zürich, Switzerland | 2021-07-28

As demand for green transport continues to grow, ABB is on route to becoming the first company to secure CharIN Combined Charging System (CCS) Basic Certificates, that improve interoperability and significantly enhance the experience for users of its DC charging stations.

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 347 M - -
Net income 2021 2 548 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 73 737 M 73 845 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 106 370
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 36,76 $
Average target price 35,89 $
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD36.06%73 845
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.57%8 314
ABB INDIA LIMITED37.82%4 752
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.6.98%4 557
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-27.53%3 581
NORDEX SE-24.08%2 986