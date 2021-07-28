ABB charges ahead with first CharIN CCS certification for its DC charger portfolio
| Zürich, Switzerland
| 2021-07-28
As demand for green transport continues to grow, ABB is on route to becoming the first company to secure CharIN Combined Charging System (CCS) Basic Certificates, that improve interoperability and significantly enhance the experience for users of its DC charging stations.
