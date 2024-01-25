ABB: completes acquisition of DTN Shipping
This will make ABB one of the market leaders in shipping route optimization.
The acquisition of the DTN Shipping portfolio covers ship routing software, including analysis, reporting and modeling applications. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.
The DTN Shipping business brings ABB market-leading application programming interfaces (APIs) and brings the number of ships connected to ABB networks to over 5,000.
''With DTN Shipping's unique weather routing solutions, combined with our existing digital portfolio, we can bring significant benefits to ship owners and operators worldwide,'' said Juha Koskela, division president, ABB Marine & Ports.
