ABB digital control systems to modernize major cement plant in Oman
Press release
| Zurich, Switzerland
| 2021-02-01
Oman Cement Company (OCC) builds on long-term ABB relationship with the installation of state-of-the-art digital solutions. ABB Ability™ System 800xA will optimize performance on all three process lines as OCC continues to supply the country's construction industry
