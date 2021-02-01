Log in
ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : digital control systems to modernize major cement plant in Oman

02/01/2021 | 04:50am EST
ABB digital control systems to modernize major cement plant in Oman Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2021-02-01

Oman Cement Company (OCC) builds on long-term ABB relationship with the installation of state-of-the-art digital solutions. ABB Ability™ System 800xA will optimize performance on all three process lines as OCC continues to supply the country's construction industry

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 888 M - -
Net income 2020 5 482 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 2,85%
Capitalization 60 850 M 60 943 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,90 $
Last Close Price 29,56 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD6.60%60 943
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.33%11 308
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION21.81%5 802
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC10.66%4 106
ABB INDIA LIMITED14.50%4 036
NORDEX SE6.14%3 350
