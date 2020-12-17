ABB : donates to World Childhood Foundation

As part of its efforts to promote social progress, ABB is renewing its partnership with the World Childhood Foundation, a global children's rights organization that focuses on preventive actions so kids can enjoy a safe childhood. It works primarily with groups, who are at the greatest risk of exposure to violence and sexual abuse. This includes children who live on the street, children who have already been victims of violence and abuse or children who are unable to live with their parents.

ABB and the World Childhood Foundation already have a long-standing and trusted partnership that started more than 20 years ago, when the company became one of the founding partners of the organization. Established by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden, the mission of the foundation is to defend the rights of children and to promote better living conditions for vulnerable and exploited children at risk all over the world. The foundation presently supports more than 75 projects in 14 countries, focusing on prevention, intervention and education efforts.

'This generous donation from ABB comes at a critical moment with the global pandemic posing huge risks to children, especially when schools are closed. It will not only help to create a social helpline for some of the very most vulnerable, but also contribute towards new technology for child safety, including cyber protection,' said Paula Guillet de Monthoux, Secretary General of the World Childhood Foundation.

'Especially at this time of the year, it is important to help others who are less fortunate. Experience over the past months has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly negative effects on children due to violence and abuse increasing. With the full support of our Board of Directors, our donation and renewed commitment to the work of the World Childhood Foundation represents us doing our part in helping to safeguard children's rights across the world,' said ABB CEO Björn Rosengren.

Theodor Swedjemark, ABB's Chief Communications Officer and Group Executive Committee member responsible for Sustainability added: 'Promoting social progress is one of the three key pillars of ABB's 2030 sustainability strategy that we launched in November this year. As part of the strategy, we want to reinforce our long-standing commitment to community engagement by providing impactful support for community-building in the areas of education, diversity and inclusion, as well as care in the community.'

ABB has a long history of working with communities. The company's major social engagement programs include the Jürgen Dormann Foundation, which assists financially disadvantaged engineering students, its corporate-level agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which supports innovative water and habitat projects, and its Nobel International Partnership, which promotes knowledge of and interest in scientific education, sustainability and other important global issues. This year ABB also donated CHF 2 million to the ICRC COVID-19 effort which focuses on providing infrastructure for healthcare centers, sanitation infrastructure, and crucial items such as soap and masks. In 2019, ABB supported a combined 580 community programs in 44 countries.

More details on the World Childhood Foundation can be found here: https://childhood.org/