ABB announces the expansion of its Baldor-Reliance SP4 motor range with new models incorporating a shaft grounding system to protect bearings. Designed for variable speed drive (VSD) applications, these motors reduce premature wear and improve reliability.
The new models offer NEMA Super Premium (IE4 equivalent) efficiency without rare earths, enabling energy and cost savings. Available in several configurations (2, 4, and 6 poles; 1-10 HP in TEFC enclosed motors and 1-20 HP in ODP open motors), they are offered in foot-mounted or footless versions.
ABB says that these motors extend component life, run cooler, and are backed by a 4-year warranty.
This expansion confirms the group's strategy of offering more sustainable motor solutions tailored to a wide range of industries, pumps, and manufacturing systems.
ABB expands its SP4 motor range with integrated shaft grounding
Published on 08/22/2025 at 06:16 am EDT
ABB announces the expansion of its Baldor-Reliance SP4 motor range with new models incorporating a shaft grounding system to protect bearings. Designed for variable speed drive (VSD) applications, these motors reduce premature wear and improve reliability.