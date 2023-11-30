At its Investor Day in Frosinone, Italy, ABB raised its long-term comparable sales growth target to 5-7% (from 3-5%), and its annual operating EBITA margin target to 16-19% (from at least 15%).
In addition, the Swiss industrial group aims to improve its target for core EPS growth over the business cycle to at least the high single-digit range (rather than above sales growth).
This updated guidance is based in particular on 'accelerating demand for sustainability-driven electrification and automation solutions, as the world moves towards common emissions targets aligned with the 1.5°C objective'.
ABB: financial targets raised
November 30, 2023 at 01:48 am EST
