At its Investor Day in Frosinone, Italy, ABB raised its long-term comparable sales growth target to 5-7% (from 3-5%), and its annual operating EBITA margin target to 16-19% (from at least 15%).

In addition, the Swiss industrial group aims to improve its target for core EPS growth over the business cycle to at least the high single-digit range (rather than above sales growth).

This updated guidance is based in particular on 'accelerating demand for sustainability-driven electrification and automation solutions, as the world moves towards common emissions targets aligned with the 1.5°C objective'.

