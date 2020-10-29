ABB introduces first comprehensive gas leak detection solution for utilities to help safeguard city populations
Trade press release
| Quebec, Canada
| 2020-10-29
Leaking natural gas pipelines in urban environments can result in explosions and fires. The new ABB MicroGuard™ solution will work alongside ABB's MobileGuard™ to pinpoint dangerous gas leaks. Faster and easier detection with this patented laser-based technology will help reduce fatalities, environmental damage and material loss.
Disclaimer
ABB Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 12:34:04 UTC