ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABB : introduces first comprehensive gas leak detection solution for utilities to help safeguard city populations

10/29/2020 | 08:35am EDT
ABB introduces first comprehensive gas leak detection solution for utilities to help safeguard city populations Trade press release | Quebec, Canada | 2020-10-29

Leaking natural gas pipelines in urban environments can result in explosions and fires. The new ABB MicroGuard™ solution will work alongside ABB's MobileGuard™ to pinpoint dangerous gas leaks. Faster and easier detection with this patented laser-based technology will help reduce fatalities, environmental damage and material loss.

ABB Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 12:34:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 770 M - -
Net income 2020 5 640 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 51 417 M 51 488 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,17 $
Last Close Price 24,58 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD-4.19%51 488
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.02%10 034
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-18.60%3 256
ABB INDIA LIMITED-29.23%2 595
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.14.89%2 048
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION95.45%1 935
