  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : launches industry-first smart factory solution for safer, more autonomous and efficient steel melt shop operations

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
ABB launches industry-first smart factory solution for safer, more autonomous and efficient steel melt shop operations Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2021-11-29

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABB LTD
11/26ABB : How ABB Ability™ eMine allows industry to “do mining in a better way&rdq..
PU
11/25ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  November 18, 2021 - November 24, 2021
AQ
11/24BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding round
RE
11/23ABB LTD : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/23TRACKINSIGHT : L&G Battery Value-Chain UCITS ETF closing in on "tres commas" in assets
TI
11/22ABB to Help Modernize Global Steel Wire's Rolling Mill in Spain
MT
11/22ABB : enables modernization of steel rolling mill in Spain and deploys augmented reality f..
PU
11/18ABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  November 11, 2021 - November 17, 2021
AQ
11/18ABB to Take Minority Stake in Sevensense Robotics
MT
11/18ABB : partners with start-up Sevensense to drive next generation autonomous mobile robots
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ABB LTD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 009 M - -
Net income 2021 4 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 67 980 M 67 988 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,12 $
Average target price 37,14 $
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB LTD27.48%67 988
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.48.52%15 187
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%10 618
SIEMENS LTD33.03%9 946
ABB INDIA LIMITED64.43%5 628
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.8.38%4 936