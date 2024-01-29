ABB: long-term partnership with NCLH

ABB announces the signing of a long-term partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) aimed at accelerating the decarbonization and digitization of the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) fleet

The agreement covers 14 existing ships and four additional ships scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028.



The first phase of the partnership includes a 10-year Azipod propulsion service agreement for the fleet, providing effective preventive maintenance to support safety and maximize vessel availability, as well as a fast turnaround time for planned propulsion maintenance.



In addition, ABB will provide propulsion control system upgrades for 11 vessels and shore connection facilities on four vessels.



Thanks to these planned installations, the entire NCL fleet will be able to connect to shore power for emission-free operations while in port.



