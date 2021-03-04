Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ABB Ltd    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : Afreximbank agrees to refinance $1.4 billion Zimbabwe debt-document

03/04/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARARE, March 4 (Reuters) - The African Import and Export Bank (Afreximbank) has agreed to help Zimbabwe raise funding to refinance $1.4 billion in loans to the pan-African lender, a copy of the agreement seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The agreement will give the country some breathing space over the loan repayments to Afreximbank, which has become one of the biggest lenders to Zimbabwe after it was shut out from international financial institutions two decades ago for failing to repay its debts.

Between December 2017 and December 2019, foreign currency-starved Zimbabwe, through its central bank, entered into three loan deals with Afreximbank amounting to $1.4 billion and using gold and platinum as collateral.

The agreement to refinance the loans, which is dated December 2020, was signed by central bank government John Mangudya on behalf of Zimbabwe and Ibrahim Sagna, Afreximbank's head of advisory and capital markets.

"Afreximbank will use all efforts to assist in the debt raise as set out in this Mandate Letter. For the purposes of clarity, Afreximbank will identify and approach prospective financial institutions and investors who would potentially be willing to provide financing to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and source letters of intent from interested lenders/investors," the agreement said.

Mangudya did not answer his phone when called by Reuters, nor respond to a message seeking comment. Afreximbank did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Afreximbank will act as sole advisor and will remain a creditor. The original loans had terms of between three and five years and an interest rate of between 5.8% and 6.75% above the London Inter-Bank Offer Rate (LIBOR).

Under the deal, the loan facilities would have a longer repayment period of seven years and a fixed interest rate of 7.62%.

Zimbabwe owes foreign lenders, including the World Bank and African Development Bank more than $8 billion. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ABB LTD
02:02pABB  : Afreximbank agrees to refinance $1.4 billion Zimbabwe debt-document
RE
05:01aABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  February 25, 2021 - March 3, 2021
AQ
03/03ABB  : Equips Sun Paper's Laos Plant With Drives, Control Systems
MT
03/03ABB  : early delivery of drives project for Sun Paper enables first modern pulp ..
PU
03/03Activist investor Cevian urges inclusion of ESG targets in pay plans
RE
03/03Activist investor Cevian urges inclusion of ESG targets in compensation plans
RE
03/02European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/02ABB  : Dividend Access Facility 2021
AQ
03/02ABB  : Calls For Widespread Implementation of Climate-Friendly Motors, Drive Tec..
MT
03/02ABB  : urges greater adoption of high-efficiency motors and drives to combat cli..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 085 M - -
Net income 2021 2 250 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 60 054 M 59 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 105 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 29,09 $
Last Close Price 29,57 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD10.12%60 251
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.33%12 025
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC23.90%4 598
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-7.15%4 572
ABB INDIA LIMITED25.07%4 454
NORDEX SE-7.67%2 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ