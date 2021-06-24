Log in
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
ABB : Save the date for ABB Capital Markets Day 2021

06/24/2021
At the event, Björn Rosengren, CEO and Timo Ihamuotila, CFO, will provide an update on the strategic and financial development of ABB. In addition, representatives from all business areas will discuss ABB's customer offering and position in the sector of sustainable transport. This includes both electrical and hydrogen transport solutions for various customer segments.

The Capital Markets Day is aimed at institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media with the opportunity to attend either on site in Zurich or via webcast with preliminary timing of 12.00 - 17.00 CET. Additional details will be available after the summer when the event registration opens.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 713 M - -
Net income 2021 2 415 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 67 803 M 67 888 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 105 330
Free-Float 75,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,73 $
Average target price 33,35 $
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD25.37%67 888
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.97%9 183
ABB INDIA LIMITED49.38%5 175
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-2.83%4 801
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.1.50%4 348
NORDEX SE-18.68%2 526