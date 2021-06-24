ABB : Save the date for ABB Capital Markets Day 2021

At the event, Björn Rosengren, CEO and Timo Ihamuotila, CFO, will provide an update on the strategic and financial development of ABB. In addition, representatives from all business areas will discuss ABB's customer offering and position in the sector of sustainable transport. This includes both electrical and hydrogen transport solutions for various customer segments.

The Capital Markets Day is aimed at institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media with the opportunity to attend either on site in Zurich or via webcast with preliminary timing of 12.00 - 17.00 CET. Additional details will be available after the summer when the event registration opens.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com