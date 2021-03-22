Log in
ABB : and ETH extend partnership to advance research into the future of robotics

03/22/2021 | 07:09am EDT
Building on their long-term relationship across several disciplines, ABB and ETH Zurich, a leading research university in Switzerland, have expanded their partnership into robotics research as part of ETH's RobotX strategic initiative. Launched in 2019, RobotX aims to position ETH among the top robotics research institutions worldwide.

As part of RobotX's industry affiliation program, ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation business will support ETH's ambitious initiative with its leading in-house robotics expertise to combine competence into a platform aimed at training new talent and attracting worldwide experts to advance a range of future technologies, including mobile robotics.

'We are delighted to partner with ETH as it is consistently rated among the top universities for engineering and technology in the world. Our partnership expands our global innovation ecosystem, supporting our engagement with the brightest minds to advance the future of robotics and unlock the potential of automation for our customers,' said Sami Atiya, President ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation.

'A close collaboration between ETH and industry partners including ABB Robotics is essential in establishing Switzerland as a leading robotics research hub. With RobotX we are enabling both interdisciplinary research across ETH while establishing new ways of collaboration with an industry affiliation program, open lab space and sabbatical programs for researchers from our industry partners', said Prof. Dr. Joël Mesot, President of ETH Zurich.

The partnership between ABB Robotics and ETH builds on an existing collaboration with ABB launched in 2014. To enhance the initial 10-year commitment with ETH, ABB has now directed a donation of CHF 2.5 million to support the RobotX initiative.

ABB is already working with ETH around the university's research in the field of robotic fabrication in architecture and construction and helped establish the world's first laboratory for collaborative robotic digital fabrication in architecture hosted at ETH's Institute of Technology in Architecture. Together with ETH, ABB is also part of a project launched by Schindler, one of the world's leading providers of elevators and escalators, for an automated, independently operating robotic installation system for elevators aimed at improving the quality and ease working conditions for elevator installers.

ABB is committed to supporting and working with more than 100 universities such as ETH as part of the company's technology ecosystem. These collaborations are exceedingly valuable in strengthening ties between academia and industry, which is essential for the future of innovation and employment for students. ABB's longstanding relationship with ETH encompasses the contribution of technology, collaboration on university spin-offs and partnering with the university to bring education to developing nations.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
