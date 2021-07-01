ABB : automation and control systems to strengthen technical platform for salt-based energy storage company

ABB's automation and control systems to strengthen technical platform for salt-based energy storage company
Press release
| Västerås, Sweden
| 2021-07-01
SaltX Technology and ABB will collaborate to explore a solution for large-scale energy storage installations designed to offset inconsistencies in renewable energy generation with continuous energy supply
Disclaimer
ABB Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:11:08 UTC.