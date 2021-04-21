Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : keeps the world turning with increased energy efficiency in Spain

04/21/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This weekend, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which in the past has been only used for pre-season testing since 2017 but will now be an official race venue for the series. The double-header event will be held behind closed doors and follow strict COVID-19 protocols, created under guidance from the relevant authorities, to enable the event to take place in a safe and responsible manner.

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo, built in 1999, was designed to host MotoGP and is named after Spanish motorcycle legend, Ricardo Tormo. The natural racing amphitheater outside of Valencia, will see the 24 drivers face a challenging technical circuit, featuring a series of tight corners and short straights.

Theodor Swedjemark, ABB's Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, said: 'With energy management being a key element of ABB Formula E, the championship provides us with the perfect platform to showcase how we are pushing the boundaries of technology to improve energy efficiency and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable future.'

Marc Gómez, Country Managing Director of ABB in Spain, added: 'The first E-Prix in Spain gives us the opportunity to highlight the great advancements in energy management and efficiency ABB is facilitating throughout the country. For example, ABB's drives and high-efficiency motors have enabled the InterContinental Hotel Madrid to achieve energy savings of around 40 percent.'

ABB has recently called upon governments and industry to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives, such as those used in the Intercontinental Hotel Madrid, to combat climate change. Motor and drive technologies have seen exceptionally rapid advancement in the past decade. However, a significant number of industrial electric motor-driven systems in operation today - in the region of 300 million globally - are inefficient or consume much more power than required. Independent research estimates that if these systems were replaced with optimized, high-efficiency equipment, global electricity consumption could be reduced by up to 10 percent.

By developing energy storage and traction systems which will drive decarbonization and support the transition to more sustainable eMobility, ABB is also helping to reduce emissions. In 2020, ABB in Spain received an order for traction converters and energy storage systems to be fitted on 36 CITYLINK tram-trains, manufactured by Stadler's Spanish subsidiary in Valencia. The new fleet will reduce emissions in and around Cardiff, Wales, operating with overhead lines on parts of the network while switching to battery mode on non-electrified sections and will replace the current diesel fleet.

Another example of how ABB is improving energy management in Spain, is the technology the Electrification business has provided for Zaragoza's Smart City Project. The company has upgraded landmark buildings in the city with advanced energy monitoring through a cloud-based energy management platform, which is part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio, incorporating multiple technologies. This has enabled the Spanish city to take its first steps towards ISO standards for energy management.

In addition, ABB is contributing to the Spanish Government's target to progressively decarbonize the economy with technologies like its new Panto Up charger that's currently improving the interoperability, flexibility and efficiency of Barcelona's Metropolitan Transport electric bus fleet.

ABB started its operations in Spain in 1917 and currently employs more than 1,300 people across four large production, engineering and service centers, and more than 20 sales offices.

ABB is the title partner in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, an international racing series for fully electric single-seater racecars. Its technology supports the events at city-street tracks around the globe. ABB entered the eMobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; more than 20,000 DC fast chargers and 380,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

2021 ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Calendar (races confirmed to date)

Round

City

Country

Date

1

Diriyah

Saudi Arabia

February 26, 2021

2

Diriyah

Saudi Arabia

February 27, 2021

3

Rome

Italy

April 10, 2021

4

Rome

Italy

April 11, 2021

5

Valencia

Spain

April 24, 2021

6

Valencia

Spain

April 25, 2021

7

Monaco

Monaco

May 8, 2021

8

Marrakesh

Morocco

May 22, 2021

9

Santiago

Chile

June 5, 2021

10

Santiago

Chile

June 6, 2021

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABB LTD
06:08aABB  : keeps the world turning with increased energy efficiency in Spain
PU
04:10aABB  : secures control system modernization contract for wood pulp mill in Chile
PU
04/19ABB LTD  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04/16ABB Ltd. on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
04/16ABB  : issues tradng update
PU
04/16AFC ENERGY  : Secures $50 Million In Oversubscribed Fundraise
MT
04/16ABB LTD  : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/16ABB LTD  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/16ABB  : AFC Secures Investment From ABB To Develop Electric Vehicle Charging Syst..
MT
04/16ABB  : to Supply Traction Equipment to Stadler
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 292 M - -
Net income 2021 2 328 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 65 680 M 65 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 105 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,04 $
Last Close Price 32,45 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD23.19%65 766
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.65%11 616
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-12.06%3 963
ABB INDIA LIMITED14.91%3 913
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-22.23%3 882
NORDEX SE2.80%3 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ