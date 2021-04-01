ABB launches world's fastest, most sensitive drone-based gas leak detection and greenhouse gas measuring system
Press release
| Quebec City, Canada
| 2021-04-01
HoverGuard™ will transform safety and environmental measurement capabilities for operators of millions of kilometers of pipelines traversing the globe.
Disclaimer
ABB Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:37:11 UTC.