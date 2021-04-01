Log in
ABB Ltd

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABB : launches world's fastest, most sensitive drone-based gas leak detection and greenhouse gas measuring system

04/01/2021 | 04:38am EDT
ABB launches world's fastest, most sensitive drone-based gas leak detection and greenhouse gas measuring system Press release | Quebec City, Canada | 2021-04-01

HoverGuard™ will transform safety and environmental measurement capabilities for operators of millions of kilometers of pipelines traversing the globe.

ABB Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 063 M - -
Net income 2021 2 254 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 61 434 M 61 540 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 105 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,98 $
Last Close Price 30,25 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD15.58%61 540
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.65%11 879
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC25.31%4 659
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-5.62%4 341
ABB INDIA LIMITED16.93%4 106
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-13.62%3 861
