  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ABB Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
News 
Summary

ABB : strengthens commitment to reduce carbon emissions

06/03/2021 | 01:05am EDT
As part of its new Sustainability Strategy and its ambition to enable a low-carbon society, ABB has committed to partner with its customers and suppliers to reduce their emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, ABB today announced that it has joined three initiatives led by the international non-profit Climate Group in line with its action plan and focus areas identified to reduce its own emissions:

  • EV 100: ABB commits to electrifying its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles by 2030. ABB in Sweden, for example, has already started to convert its around 700 company cars to all-electric vehicles, while ABB in the UK announced last year that the company will be transitioning its over 500 company cars to an all-electric fleet by 2025.
  • RE 100: ABB commits to sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity until 2030. In 2020, 32 percent, of all the electricity used by ABB, was either purchased as certified green electricity or generated by the company's own solar power plants. Since 2020, ABB in Switzerland already sources 100 percent of its power from renewable sources.
  • EP 100: ABB commits to establishing energy efficiency targets and continue deploying energy management systems at the company's sites. Already today, more than 100 ABB sites are covered by externally certified or self-declared energy management systems.

Furthermore, the company's own reduction targets have now also received approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) confirming that they are in line with the 1.5°C scenario of the Paris Agreement. The SBTi is a partnership between non-governmental organizations CDP, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

ABB has also joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Campaign, a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, led by the UNGC.

'At ABB, we want to lead by example across our own operations and the confirmation that our ambitious targets are now scientifically verified is an important milestone for the company,' said Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer. 'We believe that the combination of technology and empowered people is key to reducing emissions and avoiding the further heating of our planet.'

ABB's Sustainability Strategy has a clear focus on areas with the biggest impact - enabling a low-carbon society by reducing emissions, preserving resources, and promoting social progress underpinned by a strong commitment to integrity and transparency. As part of the strategy and starting in 2021, ABB has also added specific targets related to sustainability into its senior management remuneration.

More details on ABB's Sustainability Strategy can be found here.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
