    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
ABB : to deliver trolley assist solution to meet Copper Mountain Mining's sustainable development goals in Canada

04/26/2021 | 04:10am EDT
ABB to deliver trolley assist solution to meet Copper Mountain Mining's sustainable development goals in Canada Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2021-04-26

ABB will install haul truck trolley assist infrastructure to help Copper Mountain achieve a reduction in carbon intensity by more than 50 percent in medium-term with a final target of zero by 2035

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 292 M - -
Net income 2021 2 328 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 66 322 M 66 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 105 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ABB LTD
Duration : Period :
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,04 $
Last Close Price 32,77 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Voser Chairman
Jacob Wallenberg Vice Chairman
David Edward Constable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABB LTD21.21%66 206
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.39%11 354
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-10.57%4 407
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.42%4 039
ABB INDIA LIMITED13.98%3 905
NORDEX SE13.54%3 561
