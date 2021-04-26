ABB to deliver trolley assist solution to meet Copper Mountain Mining's sustainable development goals in Canada
Press release
| Zurich, Switzerland
| 2021-04-26
ABB will install haul truck trolley assist infrastructure to help Copper Mountain achieve a reduction in carbon intensity by more than 50 percent in medium-term with a final target of zero by 2035
