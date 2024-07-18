ABB is down 5% in Zurich, following the publication of EPS up 22% to $0.59 for its second quarter 2024, with operating EBITA up 10% to $1.56 billion, representing a margin improved by 1.5 points to 19%.

However, the Swiss group specializing in electrification and automation only posted sales of $8.24 billion and order intake of $8.43 billion, up 1% and down 3% respectively.

For the full year 2024, ABB expects a positive ratio of new orders to sales, comparable sales growth of around 5% and an operating EBITA margin of around 18%.

