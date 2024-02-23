ABB: new CEO to be appointed in early August

ABB announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Morten Wierod to the position of CEO. He will take up his post on August 1, succeeding Björn Rosengren, who will step down on July 31 and retire on December 31.



The Swiss-Swedish engineering group says that from August 1 until the end of the year, Björn Rosengren will advise Morten Wierod and the Executive Committee to ensure a smooth transition.



A Norwegian national, Morten Wierod joined ABB in 1998 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2019. A search process for his current position as president of the electrification business area will be launched shortly.



