ABB: new CEO to be appointed in early August
The Swiss-Swedish engineering group says that from August 1 until the end of the year, Björn Rosengren will advise Morten Wierod and the Executive Committee to ensure a smooth transition.
A Norwegian national, Morten Wierod joined ABB in 1998 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2019. A search process for his current position as president of the electrification business area will be launched shortly.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction