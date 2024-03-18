The dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024.

Shareholders representing 183'778'223 shares are participating in ABB Ltd's Dividend Access Facility (DAF), corresponding to 40% of ABB Ltd shares registered with Euroclear Sweden.

Shareholders participating in the DAF will be registered temporarily as shareholders without right to a dividend from ABB Ltd. These shareholders will instead receive their dividend from ABB Ltd's Swedish subsidiary ABB Norden Holding AB. The participating shareholders will for each ABB Ltd share receive one ABB Ltd share without dividend rights (ABB Ltd U), and one dividend right from ABB Norden Holding AB separated from the share (SR1). The ordinary ABB Ltd shares will be re-registered on the shareholders' accounts on March 28, 2024. Subject to the dividend approval at ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024, the dividend under the DAF is expected to be paid on April 2, 2024.

The ABB Ltd U share will be traded, in parallel with the ABB Ltd share, on NASDAQ Stockholm, during the period March 18, 2024 through March 25, 2024. The ABB Ltd U share's ISIN code is SE0021514346. Trading in dividend rights, SR1, will not be possible.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at www.abb.se/aktie or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8-124 39 855.

