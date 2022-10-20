Advanced search
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:04 2022-10-20 am EDT
26.65 CHF   -0.43%
ABB's E-Mobility Unit IPO Isn't Expected in 2022

10/20/2022 | 04:47am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


ABB Ltd said Thursday that it remains committed to its plan to list its E-Mobility business unit, but does not expect it to happen in 2022.

The Swiss industrial company said that, due to the current volatility in capital markets, it will keep waiting for the moment that conditions are right.

ABB, in call to media, didn't give a timeline as to when an initial public offering of a minority share of the unit would take place.

The company had planned to list the business in the second quarter of 2022 but postponed the share offering in June, citing challenging market conditions.

The unit is focused on engineering and making chargers and infrastructure for electric vehicles, including cars, buses and trucks.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 0446ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 349 M - -
Net income 2022 2 290 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 50 475 M 50 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 106 380
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ABB LTD
ABB Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
